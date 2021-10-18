Adirondack Thunder offering $20 ticket vouchers with Stewart’s Shops

The flags fly at Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls, N.Y., where the Adirondack Thunder are set to play again in October. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Adirondack Thunder, the Capital Region’s professional hockey team, is partnering with Stewart’s Shops to offer $20 ticket vouchers. The vouchers will be available at 80 Stewart’s Shops in Saratoga, Warren and Washington Counties during the 2021-2022 Thunder season.

Each voucher is redeemable for a home game ticket, popcorn and soda, pending availability, during the Thunder’s 36-game season. The vouchers may be redeemed for any available Silver Section seats at the SeatGeek Box Office at Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls, while supplies last.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Stewart’s Shops to provide hockey fans with an incredible savings and the convenience of purchasing a ticket voucher to experience Adirondack Thunder hockey this season,” said Adirondack Thunder President Jeff Mead.

This announcement comes before the Thunder’s home opener on October 23 at Cool Insuring Arena after a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The game will include a free youth jersey for the first 1,000 children age 14 and under, courtesy of Glens Falls Hospital.

Single game and season tickets for the season are on sale now. For more information, call 518-480-3355 or visit the Adirondack Thunder website.