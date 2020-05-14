Adirondack Thunder deliver coffee, doughnuts to local first responders

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Adirondack Thunder hockey team ditched the sticks and pucks on Thursday for coffee and doughnuts and delivered the goodies to local first responders.
The team partnered with Dunkin’ to make the special delivery to the Clifton Park and Halfmoon Emergency Corps. The delivery was their way of saying “thank you” to the paramedics and first responders for their hard work during the coronavirus pandemic.
“We just want to be able to try to brighten their day a little bit,” Adirondack Thunder Dir. of Business Development Tadd Sipowicz said. “We know we can’t repay them for everything that they do for us, but hopefully, it just gives a little bit of a brightening of their day and a little bit of Dunkin’ coffee and doughnuts. Hopefully, it makes them a little happier.”
The Thunder said thanking EMS workers is important year round but especially during these trying times of COVID-19.
News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources
Capital Region COVID-19 test sites
LATEST STORIES
- ‘No one is above the law’: Lawmakers respond to Burr stepping down as intel chair amid stock sales investigation
- Senate Republicans continue to spar over additional coronavirus aid to states
- Small businesses say PPP loans not flexible enough
- Warren County not feeling left out as North Country prepares to open
- Corporate attorney discusses new rules for PPP loans