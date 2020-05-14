Adirondack Thunder deliver coffee, doughnuts to local first responders

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Adirondack Thunder hockey team ditched the sticks and pucks on Thursday for coffee and doughnuts and delivered the goodies to local first responders.

The team partnered with Dunkin’ to make the special delivery to the Clifton Park and Halfmoon Emergency Corps. The delivery was their way of saying “thank you” to the paramedics and first responders for their hard work during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We just want to be able to try to brighten their day a little bit,” Adirondack Thunder Dir. of Business Development Tadd Sipowicz said. “We know we can’t repay them for everything that they do for us, but hopefully, it just gives a little bit of a brightening of their day and a little bit of Dunkin’ coffee and doughnuts. Hopefully, it makes them a little happier.”

The Thunder said thanking EMS workers is important year round but especially during these trying times of COVID-19.

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker

More coronavirus news from News10

Watch updates from officials

Important resources

Capital Region COVID-19 test sites

LATEST STORIES