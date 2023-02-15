SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Adelphi Hotel is the latest addition to the Forbes Travel Guide (FTG) 2023 Star Awards. FTG is the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants, spas and ocean cruises. The historic hotel earned a new FTG recommended award, claiming its spot next to luxury locations around the world.

140 years after The Adelphi’s original debut in 1877, the hotel has been reimagined. The crown jewel of Broadway continues to grow and expand with the addition of 33 guest rooms and suites, as well as 84 luxury condominiums. Helen Watson, General Manager at The Adelphi Hotel states, “I am beyond thrilled and honored that we have earned the prestigious Forbes Travel Guide Recommended Award.” “It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire staff who go above and beyond to make the guest experience a memorable one.”

The Adelphi Hotel (Photo: Adelphi Hotel)

Amanda Frasier, President of Ratings for Forbes Travel Guide comments, “Travel is in an incredible position for continued growth, as people prioritize authentic, in-person experiences,” “The hotels, ocean cruises, restaurants and spas on our 2023 Star Rating list demonstrate an impressive commitment to creating memorable environments that nurture connection, joy and sense of place as we experience the world to its fullest.” To check out the rest of the Star Awards for 2023, visit the FTG website.