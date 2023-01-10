ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new substance abuse recovery and community center celebrated their grand opening in Albany.

Hive of Hope, on Central Ave., has a gym, recreation center and a business center. Members are able to use all amenities under one requirement — continuous sobriety for 48 hours.

Nathan Writer, Director of Hive of Hope, said he hopes the new center will provide a safe space for people struggling with substance abuse to go find support and community.

“We really wanted to create a place that was as inviting as possible, promotes health and wellness and really fills that gap where people can make connections in a safe environment,” Writer said.

Hive of Hope will also hold regular support meetings for those seeking help. More information about the center can be found on their website.