Activists take proactive measures against gun violence

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The group, Albany House of Peace, was joined by 518 SNUG to hold a rally to proactively curb gun violence on Wednesday.

The groups normally hold rallies following a shooting. Wednesday’s gathering was in hopes to prevent another incident in the City of Albany, which has seen gun violence skyrocket this year.

“We don’t want to wait until the shootings happen. We already know that in the city of Albany that there’s an emergency,” said Albany House of Peace Organizer Manetertep El Dey.

87 people have been shot this year in the City of Albany. Six of those shootings resulted in the death of the victim.

“It’s important that we get out here and help be the example and or be a conduit to someone who needs a healthy alternative or conversation,” El Dey said.

While the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rage, El Dey said the gun violence skyrocketing in his community is also a pandemic.

“We want to show not only the community, but those watching from abroad that we’re here raising awareness and [we are] going to take ownership, accountability, of this pandemic and get ahead of it,” El Dey said.

Albany House of Peace will hold another rally on Friday.

