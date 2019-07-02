Activists raise concern over landfill donations

RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10)–Environmental activists are raising concerns after an agreement between a local landfill and school district was made public.

David Ellis is with the Rensselaer Environmental Coalition and says he knew about the donations the Dunn Landfill was giving to the Rensselaer City School District, but he didn’t know there was a legal document to back it up.

District Superintendent Joseph Kardash says he’s been transparent about receiving the money. He points out two parts of the agreement that are important. The first, that the district can still contact and partner with government organization like the DEC. Second, the district can end the contract at any time.

Kardash says the money will help the general fund and also fund a scholarship. Ellis says he thinks the landfill should make donations to the community without the need of an official agreement.