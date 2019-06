ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — At the New York State Capitol Wednesday, an emotional plea came from an Academy Award winning actress to pass the Governor’s proposed Women’s Justice Agenda.

Governor Andrew Cuomo was joined by actress Mira Sorvino to address the issue and extend the statute of limitations for victims of Second and Third Degree Rape. It would include date rape, something Sorvino spoke out about for the first time.

Sorvino has also been a vocal supporter of sexual harassment legislation.