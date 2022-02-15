ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany College of Pharmacy’s (ACPHS) Discovery for Life fundraising campaign exceeded its goal and achieved multiple firsts for the college. According to ACPHS officials, the campaign raised $14.4 million to support the education of students pursuing careers in the health or pharmacy fields.

The goal of the fundraising effort was to raise $11 million. Three main initiatives were focused on by the campaign, including bridges to industry, scholarships, and student experiences.

The bridges to industry initiative is headed by the Stack Family Center for Biopharmaceutical Education and

Training (CBET). The center is the first of its kind in New York, and the only one at any pharmacy school in the nation. CBET teaches its workforce about all aspects of biomanufacturing, including upstream processing, downstream processing, quality control, regulatory issues, and process analytics. Over $6 million was raised to support this initiative by the Discovery for Life campaign.

More than $3.3 million was also raised for scholarships. This led to the creation of 18 new scholarship awards, of which 12 have now been endowed. Donors also gave $5 million to enhance the student experience at the college which allowed for renovations, expanding access to internships, residencies, fellowships and professorships.

With these funds, the college was able to make several renovations to its campus. These included the creation of the Panther’s Den and Ralph’s gathering spaces in the student center, upgrades to several laboratory locations, and the creation of the Campus Green and Medicinal Garden outdoor gathering spaces.

“The funds raised by this campaign enable ACPHS to enrich all aspects of the student experience and provide more pathways for students to be prepared to enter the everchanging healthcare environment and

biopharmaceutical industry,” said ACPHS President Greg Dewey.

To learn more about the Albany College of Pharmacy and its academic programs, visit www.acphs.edu.