Accident closes Western Avenue from Northway to Schoolhouse Road

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — All lanes of traffic on Western Avenue are closed due to an accident.
The accident has closed all lanes of Western Avenue from the Northway to Schoolhouse Road in Guilderland.
Motorists should find alternate routes.
