Accident closes Western Avenue from Northway to Schoolhouse Road

Local
Posted: / Updated:

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — All lanes of traffic on Western Avenue are closed due to an accident.

The accident has closed all lanes of Western Avenue from the Northway to Schoolhouse Road in Guilderland.

Motorists should find alternate routes.

To check the traffic on your route make sure to check out our traffic page online and watch our traffic report every weekday morning on NEWS10 in the Morning.

LATEST STORIES

Follow NEWS10

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Click Below to set up your cable box

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report