SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rottie Empire Rescue, a non-profit rescue organization in Saratoga Springs, provided an update on Deniro, the Rottweiler puppy who was found abused and abandoned in a box at a Troy gas station in February. Deniro was found with a broken jaw and fractured ribs.

Deniro underwent surgery to repair his jaw and will have another surgery to remove the hardware from his mouth. The animal rescue said Dr. Glennon with Veterinary Specialties in Latham will perform the pup’s hardware removal from his jaw pro bono.

Rottie Empire Rescue says they are searching for a foster-to-adopt home for Deniro. In a social media post, the organization says they are looking for a Rottweiler experienced home with no children under the age of 8.

Other requirements are that there is another K9 in the household for companionship and that the individual or family is willing to continue working with the rescue to navigate Deniro’s ortho issues, with all expenses covered by the rescue. Those interested in fostering-to-adopt are asked to fill out an application on their website.