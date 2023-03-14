ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A major winter storm has caused tens of thousands of residents to lose power throughout the Capital Region and Hudson Valley. Between National Grid, NYSEG, and Central Hudson, about 80,000 people across the area were without power as of 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

By 9:45 a.m., NEWS10 Meteorologist Matt Mackie had tallied 100,000. And by 10 a.m.:

Power Outages are increasing by the hour due to the very heavy wet snow.



In Upstate NY and Western New England, we are up to 113,000 and climbing. pic.twitter.com/fXxtnlkqoV — Steve Caporizzo (@SteveCaporizzo) March 14, 2023

The winter storm rolled in around midnight on Tuesday and has caused bad driving conditions and downed power lines and trees across the region. According to Matt and Meteorologist Jill Szwed and Mackie, travel will range from difficult to impossible as the day goes on.

Many counties and municipalities have declared states of emergency and snow emergencies due to the storm. Check out the latest power outages in the Capital Region on the National Grid and Central Hudson outage maps:

Crews from each electric company are working to restore power to residents. Stick with NEWS10 for updates.