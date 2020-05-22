ABC Fitness in Latham getting ready for reopening

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As some businesses remain closed through Phase One, they have been working hard to be ready when it’s time for them to reopen.

Matt Doheny is the owner of ABC Sports and Fitness in Latham. He explained how his gym is getting ready for the day they are able to reopen.

“We have over 1,500 people a day come through our doors throughout our 24 hours of operation, and as you can see now, it’s empty. Currently, we are working on the dividers between all of our cardio machines and some of our exercise equipment as well. We’re working on social distancing making sure everything is six feet of space around each individual person.”

“We’ve tripled our sanitizing stations, and also we upgraded to an all hospital grade disinfectant.”

“We also have a whole cleaning staff that is working almost 24 hours a day going forward to keep the gym nice and clean. We’re going to restrict the hours slightly, here at the gym, so we can maintain a time slot to have it cleaned.”

“We are also working on an app, so you can reserve your workout time, so we can keep our capacity at a minimum and still maintain space for all of our members as well. We’re actually working right now to add a senior hour in our gym, so it will be an age 60-plus hour where they can just come in, we’re gonna clean before and clean after, to make sure we have a safe area.”

“In hindsight, with the virus and all the downsides, we are going to take this as an upside and look at re-evaluating all the cleaning procedures and make sure going forward and forever the gym is going to be far cleaner than it has ever been. Depending on what the CDC recommends, when it comes time to get closer to reopening, whether masks are going to be mandatory or recommended, we’re going to make sure we follow the protocols that they recommend for us because we truly want everybody to be safe and healthy. The whole point of our business is be healthy. We’re in the exercise, health and wellness business, so lets make sure we stay within the healthy aspect of things.”

