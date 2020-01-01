1,000 brave cold waters of Lake George for 2020 Polar Plunge

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — For many, this is a tradition: wake up on New Year’s Day, drive to Lake George, and jump in the lake.

Jen, Mike and Tony have made the plunge a yearly event.

Some came from Long Island to run into the near-freezing water, while their families looked on.

The Nelson and Hodun families from Riverhead Long Island came to Lake George for the experience.

For others, this is their first experience with a polar plunge. Allie Gleaton moved to New York from California five years ago to attend the University at Albany. This was her first experience with the cold waters of Lake George.

Allie Gleaton prepares herself Wednesday for her dip into Lake George

One thousand people, in two groups, lined up along the shore and waited for the countdown.

Out in the waterc the Lake George Fire Department waited in their dry suits. Life guards were also on shore to make sure no one stayed in too long.