‘A Taste of Amsterdam’ returns with restaurant specials on Feb. 7
AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Amsterdam’s restaurant week, “A Taste of Amsterdam,” returns on Monday, February 7. Restaurant-goers can get specials at participating locations throughout the city through February 13.
Specials are only $18.85 at participating restaurants. Visitors can dine-in or take-out.
Restaurants and specials
Lorenzo’s Southside, (518) 212-2256
- Rigatoni Stracciatella: Homemade rigatoni pasta topped with dollops of stracciatella cheese, fresh basil and grilled chicken finished in vodka sauce. Served with homemade Italian bread and salad.
DomAdi’s Deli, (518) 212-6444
- Dr. Pepper pulled pork mac-n-cheese, garden salad with Italian dressing, and a slice of Dr. Pepper cake
Evolve Eatery, (518) 212-5674
- Two chicken grain bowls: Grilled chicken, brown rice, black beans, corn, tomato, cilantro, avocado, romaine lettuce and tortilla straws drizzled with a siracha cream sauce.
- Or choose a quinoa bowl: Spicy chicken, onions, mushrooms and spinach over quinoa.
Herks Tavern, (518) 842-9881
- Soup of the day, sampler platter and a 16oz Bud Light or PBR draft
Southside Slices, (518) 212-5333
- 12-inch one topping pizza and your choice of desert, a slice of peanut butter Oreo cheesecake or deep-fried Oreos.
Shorty’s Southside Tavern, (518) 842-7800
- Lemon chicken francese over angel hair pasta. Includes freshly made greens salad or soup of the day.
G’s Famous Lemon Cookies, (518) 212-5177
- 16 oz. chicken pastina or cream of broccoli soup, with grilled cheese on homemade bread with spinach and garlic and two cookies.
Joe’s Family Restaurant, (518) 212-5973
- Pasta fagioli and vodka penne with meatball served Pellegrino sparkling Italian water.
Russo’s Bar & Grill, (518) 842-2630
- Seafood Mac and Cheese: Penne pasta mixed with Italian cheeses and brick oven bakes with shrimp, crab, spinach and bacon bits, served with tossed salad or soup de jour.
Mundos Café, (518) 212-2989
- Birria Dinner: Three steak tacos with cheese, cilantro, red onions served with a side of rice and beans, and a birria dipping sauce.
Europa Café, (518) 843-6036
- All you can eat breakfast
The Rockton House, (518) 843-8669
- Meal for two: Chicken parm, ziti, tossed salad, soup, homemade bread and dessert
Five Corners Mobil and Deli, (518) 843-9271
- Meal for two: Two pieces of lasagna, small salad and garlic bread
Miss Blues Pet Boutique, (518) 627-9668
- Build your own doggy gift basket