‘A Taste of Amsterdam’ returns with restaurant specials on Feb. 7

Penne pasta with red sauce in a dish. (alfernec // shutterstock)

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Amsterdam’s restaurant week, “A Taste of Amsterdam,” returns on Monday, February 7. Restaurant-goers can get specials at participating locations throughout the city through February 13.

Specials are only $18.85 at participating restaurants. Visitors can dine-in or take-out.

Restaurants and specials

Lorenzo’s Southside, (518) 212-2256

Rigatoni Stracciatella: Homemade rigatoni pasta topped with dollops of stracciatella cheese, fresh basil and grilled chicken finished in vodka sauce. Served with homemade Italian bread and salad.

DomAdi’s Deli, (518) 212-6444

Dr. Pepper pulled pork mac-n-cheese, garden salad with Italian dressing, and a slice of Dr. Pepper cake

Evolve Eatery, (518) 212-5674

Two chicken grain bowls: Grilled chicken, brown rice, black beans, corn, tomato, cilantro, avocado, romaine lettuce and tortilla straws drizzled with a siracha cream sauce.

Or choose a quinoa bowl: Spicy chicken, onions, mushrooms and spinach over quinoa.

Herks Tavern, (518) 842-9881

Soup of the day, sampler platter and a 16oz Bud Light or PBR draft

Southside Slices, (518) 212-5333

12-inch one topping pizza and your choice of desert, a slice of peanut butter Oreo cheesecake or deep-fried Oreos.

Shorty’s Southside Tavern, (518) 842-7800

Lemon chicken francese over angel hair pasta. Includes freshly made greens salad or soup of the day.

G’s Famous Lemon Cookies, (518) 212-5177

16 oz. chicken pastina or cream of broccoli soup, with grilled cheese on homemade bread with spinach and garlic and two cookies.

Joe’s Family Restaurant, (518) 212-5973

Pasta fagioli and vodka penne with meatball served Pellegrino sparkling Italian water.

Russo’s Bar & Grill, (518) 842-2630

Seafood Mac and Cheese: Penne pasta mixed with Italian cheeses and brick oven bakes with shrimp, crab, spinach and bacon bits, served with tossed salad or soup de jour.

Mundos Café, (518) 212-2989

Birria Dinner: Three steak tacos with cheese, cilantro, red onions served with a side of rice and beans, and a birria dipping sauce.

Europa Café, (518) 843-6036

All you can eat breakfast

The Rockton House, (518) 843-8669

Meal for two: Chicken parm, ziti, tossed salad, soup, homemade bread and dessert

Five Corners Mobil and Deli, (518) 843-9271

Meal for two: Two pieces of lasagna, small salad and garlic bread

Miss Blues Pet Boutique, (518) 627-9668