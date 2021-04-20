A sense of relief and disbelief for protesters after Chauvin verdict

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It was an emotional day for protesters in the Capital Region after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty on all charges in the death of George Floyd.

“You don’t normally hear people of color getting the justice that is deserved,” said activist Shaqueena Charles.

For almost a year, protesters marched the streets of the Capital Region angered by the death of Floyd.

“When it sunk in it was overwhelming,” Charles said.

Protestors like Charles are camped outside the South End Police Station in Albany until officers who they clashed with last week resign. That’s where they listened as the judge announced the verdict.

It was a full circle moment for many across the area. It was Floyd’s death that sparked mass demonstrations and changed the conversation on policing, leading to police reform in New York State.

“Justice is served and we have to continue the work that we have started. It’s not over, but today is a day of victory,” said Lamia Medina.

Medina, who led another protest in Albany, said the fight for justice is not over. A poster on the South End Police Station listed names of Black people killed by police serving to remind protesters that their quest for justice continues.

“This impacts how we look at authority. This takes away some of the fear of authority from the Black, Brown and Latinx community that they’re not going to die for an air freshener in their car,” said another protester.

For some, George Floyd’s daughter’s words rang true that “daddy changed the world.”

In a statement Mayor Kathy Sheehan said in part, “Throughout this trial, people of color continued to die at the hands of police. We must continue to reform policing in Albany and across the country.”