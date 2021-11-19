A Mohawk Valley city granted $1.6 million in state funding to make infrastructure improvements

CITY OF AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Local and state officials announced a $1.6 million grant in the state budget that will go toward making infrastructure improvements. The city is gearing up to start new infrastructure improvements.

The city is no stranger to aging infrastructure. For years, local leaders have been advocating for funding. “If you just travel the streets of Amsterdam right now you’re going to 7 miles of roads being repaved,” said Amsterdam Mayor Michael Cinquanti.

The grant has been approved by the Financial Restructuring Board for Local Governments. “This funding will go a long way toward making smart and innovative upgrades to the city’s infrastructure as well as important safety improvements that include resources to make the switch to LED streetlights, needed updates to municipal software, and the ability to purchase another ambulance. Coupled with a number of other projects underway and additional funding I secured both in this year’s state budget and in recent years, these new initiatives will only further the significant revitalization that is taking place thanks to the people and businesses that call this city home,” said Assemblymember Angelo Santabarbara.

“Our City would like to thank the Financial Restructuring Board and the staff at State Office of the Budget for working with City officials over the past two years to help us identify and analyze key investment opportunities within our operations, which will not only save taxpayers money but also provide enhancements to delivery of services and infrastructure that will improve the quality of life of our residents,” said Amsterdam Mayor Michael Cinquanti.

“Working closely with Assemblyman Santabarbara, we were able to secure critical state budget funding for the City of Amsterdam that will advance smart modernization projects targeting our local healthcare and emergency response systems, water infrastructure, and municipal lighting resources, in turn, boosting our community’s vision for revitalization,” said Senator Michelle Hinchey. “This state funding will help rebuild the city to its full potential and greatly optimize quality of life — from reducing our energy consumption through the conversion of cost-saving and climate-forward LED lighting technology, to assuring that Amsterdam families have access to clean water through much-needed infrastructure updates, to closing many pressing gaps that exist across our local health care system. We are thrilled to see these projects moving forward and will continue to fight on behalf of Amsterdam in the upcoming session to make sure that this vibrant city receives its fair share of state support.”

“What’s happening right now is going to have an impact for generations and that’s what it’s all about,” said Mayor Cinquanti. Officials say this news couldn’t come at a better time, making this announcement 4 days after the federal infrastructure bill was passed. Officials hope Amsterdam will get some of the federal dollars. “Certainly it’s on my radar, right now it’s a top priority on where that money is going to go and before you know it it will be here, the budget will be underway so as that funding gets distributed we want to see it come to local communities like this,” said Assemblymember Santabarbara.

“I am really pleased with what’s happening inside our city. Our goal is to make the number one choice for working families in the Capital District and I think we’re putting the pieces together to do that,” said Mayor Cinquanti.