A kidney for Christmas: Loudonville woman and her family pray for donor

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Samantha Tleiji and her family only have one wish for Christmas this year: A kidney donor match to save her life.

Tleiji’s parents and siblings are getting out the word every way they can this holiday season. After Samantha was diagnosed with End Stage Renal Failure and forced to be on dialysis nine hours a day, they knew time was running out.

“There’s really no words to say how thankful a parent would be to such a person. We would be thankful the rest of our life,” Joe Tleiji, Samantha’s father, said.

The search is a family affair. Samantha’s brother asked a high school classmate who owns a pizza shop—3 Brother’s Pizzeria in Watervliet—to share Samantha’s story in a creative way.

Now, Samantha’s face and donor requirements are on every pizza box that goes out at Madassar Munir’s pizza parlor that he wons with his two brothers. He says it was an easy decision to make.

“Something so simple as that? There’s people out there, all they want is a kidney,” Munir said.

Samantha hopes by Christmas Day she’ll hear from her donor, and she’ll no longer have to be on dialysis to stay alive.

“I just want a normal life,” Tleiji said. “I turn 32 this weekend and I feel like time is running out.”

If you are O positive or O negative and you want to be vetted as a possible donor for Samantha, you can call or text the family directly at (518)-221-9083.