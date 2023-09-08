ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Alexandria and it’s about dogs and picking up after them. Here’s her email:

Hi Jaime. Here’s my social dilemma. Is it right for a dog owner to walk onto your property and throw their dog ‘droppings’ (even if it’s bagged) into your trash can? My family member does it when he walks his dogs and doesn’t think it’s wrong. I find it annoying since left in the heat it can smell, plus I don’t want it in my trash-it’s not my pet and you are walking up to the side of my house to dispose of it. Thoughts? Alexandria

I don’t think it’s right. No one should be walking on your property to throw anything away. If the can was at the end of the road and it was garbage day and the trash was yet to be picked up, then go for it, but any other time, I say no way. What do you think? Let me know on the TRY Facebook page.