ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma is about saying goodbye to a furry friend. Here’s the email:

Hey Jaime, my name is Bryan and I’ve been a listener of the show. I wanted to get your opinion on something for the social dilemma. So, my wife and I got a dog right after we got married 12 years ago and sadly, his time is coming. The vet told us the only humane thing to do is to put him down and we’re going to do so this Friday. It’s so sad, and I’m heartbroken but the dog has had an amazing life and it’s just his time. We don’t want him to be in pain. My wife is so devastated that she told me she never wants to get another dog and she wants to pay a taxidermist to stuff our dog, and she wants him displayed in our bedroom. I thought she was joking but she’s dead serious and I think she’s lost her mind. I love our dog too, but I think this is over the top. My first question to you is how I get her to come back to earth and my second question to you is how do I get her to come back to earth! Am I being insensitive for not wanting to stuff my dog and display it in my bedroom? Hope you can help. Thanks. Bryan

Well, first let me say how sorry I am about Bryan’s dog. It’s never easy to lose a family member. Personally, I would never use the services of a taxidermist for a pet of mine. It seems a bit much to me, but maybe it makes Bryan’s wife feel better. I’m not sure what the right answer is here. What do you think? Let’s help Bryan out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.