ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Kurt and it’s about yearbooks. Here’s his email:

Hi Jaime. I did something this weekend that had some of my friends thinking I had lost my mind. I threw away my old high school and college yearbooks. My wife and are redoing the basement and there they were in a box with other stuff from my late teens and early 20’s. I went through them and I threw them all out. I’m 48 years old and I thought, why am I keeping these around? It’s not like I EVER look at them, so out they went. When I told some of my buddies, one of whom has been a friend since high school, they couldn’t believe it. How could I throw away my past, my memories like that? It’s like some kind of sacrilege I just think the truth is, they’re just collecting dust so why not make room for new stuff. So what do you think? Has anyone else thrown out their old yearbooks, or am I an anomaly? Thanks Jaime! ~ Kurt

Wow, well, Kurt makes some fair points, but I don’t think I could ever throw away my yearbook. I don’t even look good in it, but it does bring back memories when I see it. Granted I think the last time I even saw it was when I moved into the house I live in now which was 17 years ago. But still I don’t think I could do it. What about you? Could you throw away your old yearbooks? Have you? Let’s help Kurt out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.