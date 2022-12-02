ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Addie. She had a rough Thanksgiving. Here’s her email:

Hi Jaime. I’m so angry at my husband right now, but he doesn’t seem to understand how I feel. Here’s what happened. My husband and I went to have Thanksgiving with his family. He started drinking with his brother at noon and by the time dinner was served, they were both sloshed. He embarrassed himself in front of his whole family and I was left to take care of him and then drive us home afterwards. We’re supposed to go again at Christmas, and I told him I’m not going, unless he promises not to drink any alcohol at all. Now he thinks I’m being unreasonable and is mad at me. I haven’t done anything wrong and shouldn’t be made to feel bad after what he put me through. Back me up. Am I wrong? Am I overreacting? Hope you can help with some good advice. Thanks. ~ Addie

Well, we all know the holidays are for celebrating being with each other, but it’s no fun when someone goes overboard in the celebrating. I understand how Addie feels. On the other hand, it was her husband’s own family, so they’re probably used to his antics. I’m not sure what the answer is. Hopefully you can help. Let’s give Addie some good advice on the TRY Facebook page.