Hi Jaime. I’m so upset…let me explain. My husband just landed a job with a company that is dominant in his field. He gets a big jump in title and he will double his pay. My husband has never been more happy and I am so proud of him. To celebrate, his new boss invited us out for dinner. We had an amazing meal and then went to the bar after for a few more drinks. When my husband went to the restroom, his boss said to me. “You seem like you have a good marriage.” I said that we do. He then shot back, “Does he, you know, satisfy you? You are a beautiful woman and could clearly have anyone that you wanted to fulfill your needs.” I just laughed and said, “Yes, we are fine.” When my husband came back, I told my husband I was tired and needed to leave. I was pretty quiet the whole way home and haven’t said anything to my husband about what his new boss said to me. His comments and body language seemed like an obvious inappropriate inquisition to me. I’m not sure how much more I will have to see this repulsive man, but I am already dreading our next encounter. I never keep anything from my husband, but is this one time that I should? My husband is so happy and I can’t imagine him not saying something to his boss if he knew. I know this is a little heavy, but I hope you can help. ~ Alexandra

Wow, that is heavy. I’m not a fan of keeping secrets from my sweetie. I think it just ends up getting you in trouble in the long run. I think Alexandra should tell her husband, but try to tell it in a way that will soften the blow.

