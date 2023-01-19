ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Olivia and it’s about teeth. Here’s her email:

Hi, Jaime. This is probably going to totally embarrass my husband but that’s ok. I’m laughing as I type this because it’s such a small thing but I just need to show him how ridiculous he was. We went away on a weekend road trip and I forgot to pack a toothbrush. I didn’t notice til late at night so I asked to borrow his til the next day. He said NO, that it’s gross to share that kind of thing! Hello? This is a man that has no problem kissing me…you know really kissing me and he’s afraid of my TOOTHBRUSH? He got all put off when I told him I couldn’t believe he was being that way. So I had to try to scrub my teeth using toothpaste on my fingers. Needless to say, there wasn’t much kissing going on that night. So Jaime, would you be cool with your spouse using your toothbrush in a bind??? I’ll make sure my husband is listening. Thanks, Jaime! Love your show! Olivia

Okay, yes it’s true that you do kiss your husband or wife all the time, so you would think that borrowing the toothbrush would not be a big deal. But I think I side with Olivia’s husband more. I know it makes no sense, but it feels like toothbrushes are so personal, and you know, if you really brush like I do, you’re cleaning up everything. I don’t want to share that with anyone even my spouse. So maybe I’m weird too. What do you think? Let’s help Olivia out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.