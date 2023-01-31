ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Victoria, and it’s about money and family. Here’s the email.

Hi Jaime. I have a bit of a dilemma and its about money. My grandmother passed away last month and left me with a five-figure cash inheritance. Growing up, she always treated my sister and me the same, even though my sister is not actually her grandchild. But when she passed, she left my sister nothing and me a nice chunk of cash. I know my sister was very hurt by this. I do okay financially and so I plan to save most of the money, but I feel a bad and a little guilty and am considering sharing the inheritance with my sister. I originally thought of giving her 30% but someone told me that would be another slap in the face to my sister. So now I’m guessing I should share it 50/50. What do you think? Hope you can help me out. Thanks so much. Victoria

I think it’s incredibly generous of Victoria to give her sister anything. Who knows why her grandmother did what she did, but that’s what her wishes were. So I think if Victoria wants to give any amount to her sister, that it’s fine. I don’t think it has to be 50/50. That’s my take anyway. What do you think? Let’s help Victoria out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.