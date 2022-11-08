ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Heather and it’s about money! Here’s the email:

Hi Jaime. We were talking about a dilemma in the office the other day and we were wondering what people would do in this situation. With the Powerball jackpot being so high, many offices and friends are pooling money for tickets. Well, we’ve been doing that for about two months now. There’s six of us that play every time there’s a drawing. Well, the past two weeks, one of the six has opted out. In the last drawing we won a couple of hundred bucks. We thought it was fun, and we were splitting the money and the one coworker who opted out came around asking for his share. We explained he didn’t chip in this week, but he said that we knew he was good for it. Now the money wasn’t the issue, it was the principle and his expecting the money. What if we won the billion, would we be expected to give him some then? Should we? Hope you can help us out. Thanks so much! ~ Heather

I’m not a fan of him expecting the money. But if he’s usually in the drawing with everyone, I would give him some, probably not a full share, but some of it. I would feel bad for him otherwise. What would you do in that situation? Let’s help Heather out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.