ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Julie. I admit this is something that I’ve done before. Maybe you have too. This is the email.

Hey Jaime. My name is Julie and I’m a long-time listener with a social dilemma. Last night, I went to the supermarket after work to pick up some groceries. When I was going to the checkout, I noticed there was a self-checkout, so I used it because I only had like 10 items. When I got home I realized I didn’t scan two-dozen eggs after reading my receipt. I was too tired to go back to the store and pay for them so I was thinking of going back today. I told my friend at work what happened, and she told me not to bother going back to the store because it’s not a big deal and grocery stores assume stuff like that will happen. Do you think I should even bother or am I just an accidental thief? I’ll be listening Jaime. Thanks so much! ~ Julie

I have done this. Not so much with the self-checkout, but I remember a time I checked out and when I got to my car, I realized there was something in my cart that I hadn’t checked out. But I went right back in to take care of that.

So, has this ever happened to you? Did you keep the items, or did you go back to make it all good. What advice would you give Julie? Let’s help her out. Let me know on the TRY Facebook page.