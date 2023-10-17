ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Brenda and it’s about shopping and potato chips. Here’s the email:

Hi Jaime. My husband is telling me I’m being petty about something, but I think my point is very valid, so we thought we would bring it to you. I recently did my weekly grocery shopping and one of the items was a bag of my favorite potato chips. I have made it a point to always go to a register with a cashier instead of self-checkout. Anyway, I checked out with the cashier and another person was bagging my groceries. When I got home, I found my potato chips underneath a bag of apples and the chips were crushed to a certain extent. I was really ticked off. I wanted to go back to the store and get another bag or a refund. My husband told me I was being petty and that the chips will taste the same if they’re small pieces or big chips. I think I’m right, what do you think? Help me win this argument. Thanks. Brenda

Well, I think I’d be upset too if my chips were a big crushed, but I wouldn’t go back for a refund or another bag. I wouldn’t want to waste my time or energy because the husband is right, they’ll taste the same. So I guess I’m with both of them a little bit. What would you do? Go back to the store or just eat the crushed chips? Let’s help Brenda out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.