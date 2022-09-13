ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Stacy, and it’s about your toilet seat. Here’s her email:

Hi Jaime, I can’t believe what I’m hearing from my adult daughter so I had to bring it to you. My daughter is in her 20’s, lives alone and is not a fan of cleaning. Anyway, when it came to the bathroom, she wanted to make the cleaning process as easy as possible. So a friend told her instead of cleaning the toilet seat, remove it and put it in the dishwasher. That way it’s nice and clean and you never had to scrub anything. And now my daughter does it and wants me to do it. I find it disgusting. She says more people do it than you think. Would you ever do this? I just can’t believe it. Is this a thing now? Thanks Jaime. ~ Stacy

Okay, first off, I would not do it. Secondly, from what I understand it is a thing now. I know a few people who have done this and I feel like Stacy…disgusting.

What do you think? Would you wash your toilet seat in the dishwasher? Let’s help Stacy out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.