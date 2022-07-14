ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma is about friendship. Here’s the email:

Hi Jaime. I have a good friend who I like to travel with, and while we have a great time once we are on vacation, it’s the getting there that’s always stressful. While I’m someone who always gets to the airport three hours early, she’s one of that arrive-at-the-last-minute sort of people, which stresses me out because I always think we are going to miss our flight. Well, with all the travel headaches this year, I urged her to get to the airport early and told her if she misses the flight I’m not waiting for her. Sure enough, she was so late she didn’t make it, so I boarded and headed to our vacation without her. When I got off the plane I was met with tons of texts telling me I was a bad friend for not staying back to wait for her, but I told her it was her fault and I’m not ruining my vacation because she can’t bother to be on time. I told her I’ll be at the beach waiting for her if, and when she arrives. She finally made it two days later, so she missed a third of our trip. She’s still mad at me. So, was I wrong to not wait and miss the flight because of her? How would you have handled it? Thanks. ~ Danielle

Hmm, this is a hard one for me. I’m like Danielle. I’m always early because I want to make sure everything goes smoothly for my vacation. I think I probably would have stayed back but I would have been really really mad about it, so maybe Danielle did the right thing.

