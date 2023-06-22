ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Marty and it’s about going to court for a speeding ticket. Here’s the email:

Hi Jaime. I have a dilemma I don’t think is a big deal, but I’m catching some flack from my family and my friends for it. Recently I was coming home from work and I got a speeding ticket. I got written up for going 82 in a 55mph zone. I’m not happy about it and I don’t want any points on my license. So I basically have decided that I’m going to go to court and lie about it. I’m going to tell the judge that my car can’t go that fast due to an engine problem and that the most I could have been going was 62 or 63. I’m sure people do this all the time, but for some reason my husband, and my friends are telling me it’s not a good idea. My husband thinks I’m setting a bad example for the kids (they’ll never know), and my friends think you should never lie in court. They say if I really don’t want the points, to hire a lawyer and get it plead down. I don’t want to spend the money so I’m going with my idea. What do you think? Don’t you think people do this all the time? It’s no big deal, right? Thanks for the help Marty

Well, I disagree with Marty. I try not to lie at all, but I would definitely not lie in court, even about a speeding ticket. I think it is a bad example and let’s face it….we all know lying is wrong. It’s not like it’s a gray area. What do you think? Would you lie in court to get out of a speeding ticket, or do you think Marty should steer clear of doing that? Let’s help her out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.