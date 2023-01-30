ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from AnnMarie, and it’s about her new car and family.

Hi Jaime. This has caused so much drama in my family, I’m hoping you can help. I recently got a brand-new car, it was quite expensive, but it was my dream car and I’d been saving up for it for a long time. My family and I were meeting together for dinner, and I drove my new car to the restaurant. As we were leaving, they asked to see my new car and my brother’s wife asked me if she could take it for a spin. She said it was also her dream car and that it would make her extremely happy if I let her drive it. The thing is she’s a pretty terrible driver. So naturally, I refused. This got her upset and offended. My brother yelled at me for making her upset and said I was being too stingy. I still refused and we all just left in a bad mood. Now my brother is urging me to apologize to her, and I’m like, apologize for what? I’m not obligated to let her drive my car. He said I was being too harsh, and I embarrassed her in front of everyone. What do you think? Thanks so much. ~ AnnMarie

Wow, this is tough. I know when I get a new car I’m very protective of it, but I’ve tried hard not to be that way the older I get. So I think I would have let her drive the car. What do you think? Would you let her drive your new car knowing she’s a bad driver? Let me know on the TRY Facebook page!