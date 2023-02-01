ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Jane and it’s about borrowing eggs. Here’s her email:

Hi Jaime. I hate that this is a dilemma for me, but in these times, it is. I have a friend who will often hit me up for some sugar or baking powder, and yes, eggs when she’s baking. I have never minded. I love my neighbor and we’re good friends. She’s never paid me back for the items she borrows but I truly have never cared. But now, borrowing eggs is a whole different thing. The cost of eggs is through the roof and let her borrow two or three eggs every month or so amounts to real money. The last time she asked, I pretended I didn’t have any eggs to let her borrow, but she just asked again, for THREE eggs. I don’t want to be unkind, but I don’t know what to do. We don’t make a ton of money and my family lives on a budget. Would you let her borrow the eggs and just leave them alone, or would you ask her for money for the eggs? Am I being too nitpicky? Hope you can help. Thanks so much. ~ Jane

I feel bad for Jane being in this situation. As the person who does the grocery shopping in my house, I know how crazy expensive eggs are these days. I would let a neighbor borrow eggs without asking for money if it was once every six months to a year, but if it was on the regular like Jane is implying, I would say something like let’s go halfsies on a dozen eggs, or something like that. I don’t think it’s rude for her to ask for money. What do you think? Let’s help Jane out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.