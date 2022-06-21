ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Maria. She was at a friend’s house over the weekend and a situation popped up. Here’s her email:

Hi Jaime. Here’s a dilemma that came up over the weekend. I went over to my friend Carol’s house to visit and sit outside on Sunday. It was a beautiful day! My friend Carol’s daughter was there along with the grandkids and everyone was playing in the backyard while Carol and I chatted. The kids were running all around, and they had one of those little kiddy pools set up so the little ones were splashing in that and having a great time. At one point, one of the kids said she was thirsty and wanted some water. And I yelled over, just grab the hose and give her a sip of water! Well, you would have thought I told her to put poison in her kid’s mouth. Carol’s daughter said there was no way she would EVER let her kids drink from the hose. She went on and on about unsanitary it was. I said I got most of my water from the hose when I was a kid, and for the record, Carol said the same thing. But nope, Carol’s daughter thought we should know better now. I really didn’t think it was a big deal, and neither did Carol. So I thought I would ask you. Do you think it’s okay to let your kids drink water from the hose? Would you do it? I still would. What about you? Thanks Jaime. ~ Maria

Well, I’m with Maria. I would drink out of the hose and I would let my nieces and nephews do it too. I don’t want them putting their mouths on the hose, but to grab a quick drink…sure, I think it’s fine. What do you think? Let’s help Maria out. Let me know on the TRY Facebook page.