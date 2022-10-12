ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Gary and it’s about Halloween costumes. Here’s his email:

Hi Jaime. My ex-wife and I are in a major disagreement. My 16-year-old son wants to go as Jeffery Dahmer for Halloween this year. I think it’s a terrible idea. His Mother, who I am no longer married to, thinks it’s a brilliant idea. She is obsessed with serial killers, so she is loving every minute of it. I don’t feel comfortable with my son dressing up like a serial killer. I think Jeffery Dahmer doesn’t deserve all this attention. My son is all about social media. I know there will be pictures taken…and I know they will be posted all over the internet. I just don’t think it’s a good look. Would you step in, or would you just let it be? Hope you can give me some good advice. Thanks! ~ Gary

I’m with Gary on this one. I love Halloween and dressing up, but this feels really inappropriate to me. But that’s just my take.

