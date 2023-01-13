ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Max and it’s about good friends. Here’s his email:

Hey Jaime, my name is Max and I’m a long time fan of the show and I love listening on my way to work every morning. So here’s a question for everyone, did you become blood brothers or sisters with a good friend when you were a kid? When I was a kid it was pretty common and my best friend and I did it when we were like 8 years old. I’m asking because my son and his best friend saw it in a movie and want to do it. They asked me first and I said you have to ask your mother and both moms said no immediately, but are they being a little too cautious? I know people weren’t so virus crazy when we were kids but what’s the odds of one of them getting sick from pricking their fingers and rubbing blood? How did we all make it through our childhoods? Would you let your kid do it? Thanks so much. ~ Max

I feel kind of like Max did. I admit I became “blood sisters” with a friend of mine when I was a kid. We didn’t think anything of it. It’s hard to know what the right thing to do is here. Would you let your child do it? Let’s help Max out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.