ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma is from Tina and it’s about, well, deodorant. Here’s her email:

Hey Jaime Quick social dilemma for you. I recently went to the gym with a friend of mine. Not a super close friend, but a friend. Anyway, we worked out, we took our showers and were about to head back to work when my friend said she forgot her deodorant. She asked if she could borrow mine. I had brought a roll-on deodorant with me to the gym, so I said no. I thought it would be disgusting for someone else to use my roll-on. My friend did not understand at all. She said we’re both clean and the deodorant is helping to keep us clean, but I don’t know. Something about her using it under her arms and knowing it would then be under my arms seemed gross to me. Ultimately she bought a small deodorant and used it, but she’s still a bit ticked off at me. Am I weird for thinking that it’s gross to let someone use your roll-on deodorant? Hope you can help. Thanks so much. ~ Tina

I admit that I understand how Tina feels. I kind of feel a little bit gross about that too. BUT, I would have let my friend use the deodorant and than probably thrown it out and bought a new one.

