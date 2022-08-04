ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma has to do with heat and air conditioning. Here’s the email:

Hi Jaime. As we all know, it’s been crazy hot this summer, and that’s become a real issue in my office. I get that everybody’s body temperature is different, but my direct boss just can’t deal with air conditioning and she refuses to turn it on in our section of the building. Well, after two days of sweating profusely I had enough and discussed it with HR who said they’d talk to her. When nothing changed in the office the next day I went to HR and they agreed to let me work from home until the summer’s over. My boss is now furious I went over her head, especially because everyone else in the department is following my lead. Was I wrong for going over her head? I mean how hard is it for her to put on a sweater so we are all not dying of the heat? I’m not disrespecting her issue, but it’s waaaaay too hot to be in the office so working from home made sense. Do you think I did something wrong? What would you have done in this situation? Thanks. ~ Debbie

Well, I’m not a big fan of going over the boss’s head. BUT if you tried several times and got nowhere with her, I think I would have let her know that I was going to go to HR because you couldn’t work in those conditions. I don’t think I would have done it without letting her know That’s just me.

