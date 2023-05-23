ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Debbie and it’s about bread. Here’s her email:

Hi Jaime. I had this argument with my daughter the other day and I’m wondering how others feel. My daughter was at my house and I was getting ready to make us some sandwiches. I pulled out the bread and there was a little bit of mold on one slice of the bread on one end. I threw it away and then pulled from the back and got four slices of bread. Well, my daughter saw this and said we could not use the bread at all because of the mold. I told her there was no mold on the bread I pulled out and even showed her. She didn’t care…she said if it’s on one slice, the whole loaf is bad. I disagree. If it’s on three or four pieces, then yes, throw it all away, but it was a little bit on one piece. I say the rest of the bread is fine. We ended up going out to lunch, but I still want to know what most people think. Is it okay to use some of the loaf if only one piece has mold on it? Thanks so much. Debbie

Well, if it’s only one little piece of mold on one slice, then I would probably throw away that slice and a few others and use the rest of the bread. That’s just me. What would you do? Let me know on the TRY Facebook page.