ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Beth and it’s about a dating situation Here’s her email:

Hi Jaime, I just turned 35 and met a guy on a dating app that is 45. He is older than I would like, but I am ready for a relationship, so I thought I’d give it a shot. We met at a bar. During drinks the issue of age came up. I told him that I would never want to be with a guy that is more than 10 years older than me. He said he had a confession to make. He said he is actually 52 and not 45. He said he was afraid I wouldn’t give him a chance if I knew. He believed the date was going well. He didn’t understand why I felt deceived. So things got awkward so I suggested we just leave. When we got to the parking garage, he realized his car had been towed. He asked if I would wait, as he needed to make some calls. He said he would likely need a ride. He walked out of the garage to get a signal and I got in my car and left. Was I wrong to do that? I don’t know him and I didn’t particularly like him, so I feel it wasn’t my responsibility to take care of his car issues. Most of my friends told me I was harsh. What do you think? Thanks so much Beth

Maybe the leaving without saying anything was harsh, but I definitely would not have given him a ride anywhere. He’s a grown man who can call an Uber or Taxi. Plus Beth didn’t know him. I don’t think the leaving was harsh, I do think the leaving without saying something was a little harsh. What do you think? What would you have done? Let’s help Beth out on the TRY Facebook page.