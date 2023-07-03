ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma is a bit complicated. It came from Susan, and it’s about dating the ex of a friend. This is what Susan wrote.

I have a dilemma Jaime. I listen everyday and most of the time I hear good advice for the dilemmas you do so I’m hoping the same happens for me. I have a great friend group. We’ve been friends for over 20 years. I don’t want this to be a long story so I’ll cut to the dilemma part. One of my friends, Jackie was married to a guy Brad. They divorced about ten years ago. Jackie is happily remarried. I myself am divorced. Recently Brad started hanging around the places that we go. Brad and I always go along, we always enjoyed each other’s company. Well, here’s the dilemma. Brad and I have been dating now for about a month. I hadn’t told Jackie because at first I thought it was just going to be two old friends catching up, but now we both feel like going forward with the relationship to see where it goes. I don’t want to do anything behind Jackie’s back, but I don’t want to hurt her either. Should I tell her right away? I really don’t know how she’ll feel about it and I don’t want to ruin our friendship. I’m hoping for some of that really good advice I hear all the time during your dilemmas Jaime. I’ll be listening. Thank you. Susan

Well, that is a tough one, because I understand not wanting to hurt anyone’s feelings, but I think you have to fess up and tell your friend the truth. Honesty, at least for me, is the way to go when it comes to the important stuff. But what do you think? Let’s help Susan out. Should she tell Jackie? Should she break it off with Brad altogether? What do you think? Let me know on the TRY Facebook page.