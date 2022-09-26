ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Linda and it has to do with how we treat our pets, our dogs specifically, but I think it can be applied to all our pets. Here’s her email:

Hi Jaime. Love listening to you because I know you’re as big of a pet lover as I am. And I love the social dilemmas every morning and I have a question that I think applies to both things. I have a dog, Barney who is a sweet guy. He’s eight years old and is a cocker spaniel. He’s happy and friendly and gets along with everyone. Barney has one problem, he jumps up and down in joy when someone comes into the house. He doesn’t necessarily jump on them, just near them if you know what I mean. And once he gets some pets and love, he calms down and goes back and chills out. Well, I have this one friend who doesn’t like how Barney jumps up and down. She says it makes her really uncomfortable. I have told her time and time again that if she would just give him some attention, he would stop, but instead she just kind of makes weird sounds hoping he’ll go away. Well, she’s coming over this weekend and she’s asked me to put Barney in his crate while she’s there. I love my friend, but I don’t think it’s fair to Barney to have to be crated in his own home. He sleeps in his crate, but with the door open. We never shut it. So what would you do? Would you crate Barney, or would you ask your friend to get over it? I love them both, but I feel like this is asking too much. Can’t wait to hear what you guys think. Thanks, Jaime, Have a great day! ~ Linda

This is tough. I’ve been in that same situation. I have to say I try not to crate the dog. I do try to keep him away from whatever friend doesn’t like Leo’s craziness but I don’t like crating him in those situations I feel like it’s his house, you know? Now I will crate him when workman come over because that’s a different situation.

