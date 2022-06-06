ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Christina and it’s about baby formula and friends. Here’s the email.

Hi Jaime. My good friend and I both have babies that are under a year old. She ran out of baby formula and asked if she could have some of mine. I said she could, but she would have to pay for it. I don’t have a lot of money and baby formula is hard to come by these days. She paid me the money and I thought all was ok. That’s until I heard from some of our other friends that she’s been trash talking behind my back. She’s offended that I charged her for the baby formula because it was only enough for about five bottles. She thinks I put a ransom of her baby’s health. I’m a single Mother and don’t make the kind of money that she and her husband make. Am I a jerk for charging my friend for the baby formula? Thanks Jaime! ~ Christina

I don’t think Christina is a jerk. We all know that baby formula is hard to come by right now, but that’s not even the point. Formula isn’t cheap at all. And if Christina as a single mom doesn’t make a lot of money, every penny counts. I understand her wanting to help her friend but NEEDING to ask for the money. So I think it was fine, and her friend should have understood that. That’s my take anyway.

