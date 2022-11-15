ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Brandy, and it’s definitely an interesting one. Here’s her email:

Hi Jaime. I have a question. My husband and I seem to disagree on this situation so I was hoping you could use this for your dilemma. Yesterday, I was driving to the store and got cut off by a Delivery company van. At first, I let it go. I don’t like to let other people affect my mood. But as I watched, this van continued to weave in and out of traffic- not using a turn signal- and almost crashed into an SUV. So, when I stopped, I sent an email to the company and told them about the issue. I was nice about it, but I wanted them to be aware. When I got home, I told my husband what I did, and he was like, “Okay Karen,” meaning I had overstepped and was completely uncool about it. I don’t think this was one of those situations. This person could have hurt someone, or himself. Do you think I did something wrong? What would you do? Thanks for the help! ~ Brandy

I don’t think Brandy did anything wrong. I don’t think that’s being a “Karen” so to speak. She was trying to make sure an accident didn’t happen. So, I back her move all the way. What do you think? Was Brandy right or was her husband right and she should have left the situation alone? Let me know what you think on the TRY Facebook page.