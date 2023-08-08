ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Mary and it’s about brushing your teeth. Here’s her email:

Hi Jaime. Simple dilemma for you. Do you brush your teeth in the shower, and if you do, do you do it with cool water or warm water? I ask because as an adult who is busy with a million things to do, I’ve always brushed my teeth in the shower with warm water. However, after going on a weekend trip with some friends, they couldn’t believe I would brush in the shower. First off they thought it was gross because “shower water isn’t as clean as faucet water,” and it’s warm water. They couldn’t believe I could brush with warm water. Even if I’m brushing in the sink, I use warm water. I’m not sure if there’s a right or wrong way, but I am curious if there are more people like me. Do you ever brush in the shower, and do you do it with warm water? Thanks so much. Mary

I’m with Mary all the way. I have definitely brushed my teeth in the shower when I was in a rush. I don’t do it all the time, but I’ve done it. And like Mary, I ALWAYS brush with warm water. I guess more like tepid, but still warm as opposed to cool or cold. What about you? I wonder what dentists think. What do you do? Let’s help Mary out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.