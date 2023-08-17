ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Jimmy and it’s about family and advice. Here’s his email:

Hi Jaime I recently (about eight months ago) got remarried after my first wife passed away. My wife is a doctor…an internist to be specific. We dated for two years before we got married and my family was great with her. But, ever since we’ve gotten married, my family, and I mean, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, etc. all feel like they can call or email her with every single medical question under the sun. It doesn’t happen once or twice. I mean, she’s getting questions at least 3-4 times a week, anything from dealing with a bee sting, to an ache or pain someone has. I think my wife should start charging for consultations because it’s gotten out of hand. I say $25 per question unless it’s an emergency. That’s still a lot cheaper than what they would pay their own doctor. My wife, being new to the family, is trying to be kind, but it’s really getting on her nerves. How do we handle this? I say money is the way to go. She’s not sure. What do you think? Thanks. Jimmy

I feel bad for Jimmy’s wife. My niece married a PA, and from time to time we’ve gone to him with questions, but it’s usually once every six months, or something to do with my mom. Other than that, we go to our own doctors, who by the way, know us best. I don’t think I would charge a fee, but I do think I would say you need to ask your own doctor. That’s my take anyway. What do you think? Let’s help Jimmy and his wife out at the TRY Facebook page.