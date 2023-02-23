ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Emma and it’s about dinner parties. Here’s her email:

Hi Jaime. I had something happen that I think would make a good dilemma. I really want to know what people think about this. I was recently invited to a dinner party at a good friend’s house. Normally when I go to a dinner party, I’ll bring a nice bottle of wine or some flowers for the host and hostess. However, when my friend invited me, she suggested a donation of $15 to help cover the cost of the food she would be serving. Now I do the grocery shopping every week, so I know food is expensive, but $15 feels like a “cover charge” to get into the dinner. I would never ask a friend for money to come to dinner at my house. I wouldn’t have the party if I couldn’t cover the cost. Do you think it was okay for her to ask for money? There were going to be three couples, plus the hosts…four couples total. We brought the money, but it’s left a bad taste in our mouth. What do you think? We’ll look forward to hearing what other think. Thanks so much Emma

Hmmm, this is tough. Personally I wouldn’t ask for money from someone I was inviting to my home, BUT food prices are very high, and if it’s the only way that friends can get together, I don’t think there’s anything wrong with everyone pitching in. What do you think? Let’s help Emma out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.