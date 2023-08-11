ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Matt, and he’s wondering what to tell his husband about something he did.

Hi Jaime. I have a big problem. Hope you can help. Yesterday while cleaning out one of my closets a box with my wedding DVD fell to the ground and the DVD chipped. I’ve been married for 11 years and we haven’t watched the video in about 10 years. In fact, I doubt my husband even knows it was up there in that box. Which is why I’m wondering if you think it’s a bad idea to just stick it back in the cover, put it back in the box, and bury it in the back of the closet again? What are the odds he’s going to want to watch it again anytime soon, and by the time he does want to watch it, maybe a few years go by again? Or I can tell him I chipped it when it fell out of the closet and see what he says about that. Any advice from anyone out there would be appreciated. Thanks so much Matt

Well, that’s tough. I don’t know enough about DVDs to know if you can still play them if they’re chipped. I think I might bring it to a pro and ask if it can still be digitized. But as far as telling. I would have no choice but to tell the truth. The guilt would kill me if I didn’t. What about you? Would you tell your spouse or would you just hide it back in the closet? Let’s help Matt out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.