ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Olivia. She’s a little upset about something that’s going on in her neighborhood and is wondering if it’s happening to anyone else? Here’s her email:

Hi Jaime. I’m dealing with a dilemma I’m hoping you’ll talk about on the radio. For the past month or so, every single night, there are fireworks going off in our neighborhood. I know you can buy some kinds of fireworks in the stores these days, but these sound much louder than the pretty ones you usually see. Obviously, I expected it on the Fourth of July, but this has been happening since mid-June and is continuing EVERY DAY. I’m curious, is anyone else hearing this kind of stuff in their neighborhoods? I wouldn’t mind it so much but it scares my dog so much he curls up under the bed and won’t come out for hours. I’m just curious if anyone else is dealing with this problem, and if it’s just okay to set off fireworks whenever you want to now? I hope you’ll talk about this. Thanks Jaime, love listening every morning. ~ Olivia

Well, I’ve definitely been hearing it in or around my neighborhood too. I have to be honest, it doesn’t really bother me, but I do understand that it bothers some animals and some people as well. Plus it can keep you up if it’s done later. So I don’t think Olivia is the only one dealing with this stuff.

What about you? Have you heard fireworks in your neighborhood recently? And is it just okay to set them off whenever you want to now? Let me know what you think on the TRY Facebook page.