ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Scott. Here’s his email:

Hi Jaime. I got into an argument with another driver outside a restaurant and I want to know who you think was right. My wife and I ordered takeout at a local place, and I went to pick it up. When I got there, I went to curbside pickup, and all five spots were taken. Three cars had people waiting for their takeout, but the other two had no one in them. People had used them as regular parking spots. So, I parallel-parked in front of them blocking the two vehicles in. Called the place and told them I was outside, and they said, “we are just finishing your order and it will be out in a few minutes.” Meantime one of the guys comes out to his car and wants to leave. He’s yelling at me I need to move. I need to get out of here. I calmly said, “well If you were parked in a proper spot in the first place, I could have pulled into a spot and not blocked you in, but you inconvenienced me so now I am returning the favor.” I made them sit there and wait as he beeped the horn and yelled at me until the restaurant waiter came out with my food. About two minutes later. Who do you think was wrong in this situation? Me or the guy who parked in the WRONG spot. Thanks for the help.

~ Scott