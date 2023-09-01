ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Nealie, and it’s about laundry (one of Jamie’s favorite topics!). Here’s her email:

Hi Jaime. Simple question today. Who is responsible for checking/emptying pockets of clothes to be washed? Is it the person removing the clothes and putting them into the laundry basket/hamper? Or is it the person doing the wash/putting clothes into washing machine? Ongoing issue my entire life. And I’m in my 40’s. So, let’s get to the answer once and for all. Who is responsible? Thanks so much. Natalie

I think it’s the responsibility of the person who is taking off the clothes and putting them in the hamper. Why would it be anyone else’s responsibility unless you’re a child? That being said, as the person who does laundry in my house, there have been times when I wished I had checked pockets because tissues have been ripped apart in the laundry, and even worse, a pen getting ink on stuff. But also, as the laundress, I believe that any money found in the dryer is mine. What do you think? Responsibility of the person taking off the clothes or the person doing the laundry to check pockets? Let me know on the TRY Facebook page.